A Nigerian man has shared his experience at Zaza Bazaar restaurant where he said one can eat many plates of food for free

With £12 (N6,805.54), he revealed that free tickets for another day's meal will be issued if one can finish four plates in one sitting

Many TikTokers who watched the video said that the restaurant would run down if they ever come to Nigeria

A Nigerian man in the UK has made a video about Zaza Bazaar restaurant in the country where one can eat many plates of food for just £12 (N6,805.54).

In a long clip he shared on TikTok, he showed himself walking into the restaurant and ordering food. The condition according to him is that if one can eat four plates of food at a sitting, the person will be given a ticket to come to eat on another day.

He said that he was given a free ticket after finishing his meal. Photo source: TikTok/@jectimicomedy

UK restaurant that offers free food

Should the person repeat the same feat with the free ticket, another ticket would be issued to the person. In the clip, he showed people how he was served big plates of food.

After he was done, he was given a ticket that gives him another opportunity. The Nigerian man added that he had to show himself in the restaurant so people will not think he was lying.

Below are some of the reactions:

Alex said:

"Ah the place is not crowded. Try am for Nigeria, the restaurant go be like Onitsha market."

YT said:

"I wanted to establish that kinda restaurant, but my brothers told me I’ll go bankrupt in one month in Nigeria."

Storm said:

"If this location cast, 9ja men go send the restaurant out of business."

OkeY asked:

"Pls do they have branch in Lagos?"

Philip said:

"In case you are wandering where this is, it is called Zaza Bazaar in Bristol. I was there last in 2016, its good place to go."

Haradu said:

"Them never sabi us naija, dem go close that restaurant down."

