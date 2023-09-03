A hilarious clip of a couple who forgot themselves at an ATM spot while others were queuing behind them has gone viral on TikTok

The lovebirds must have been so engrossed in a romantic chat that they forgot there might be a long line of other people waiting to withdraw money

When the woman finally turned around and saw the queue, she quickly left the cash machine spot, looking shocked and embarrassed

The lady was not aware of the queue. Photo credit: TikTok/@sediii_ww

Source: TikTok

As of press time, Legit.ng is yet to verify the claims in this video independently.

Watch the funny video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MaZondi Nondaba said:

"Jesus…And the guy knew the whole time and didn't care shame."

Envelope wrote:

"It is not ATM & Chill??"

Niy6474747 commented:

"That's they fault for standing there waitingOl would've been said something."

Njmli :

"So he sat there and watched. Cupcaking at ATM is crazy."

Lexxi:

"It's him swinging his foot for me. Why didn't nobody say nothing."

Itstylerrowell:

"I like long, romantic walks to the ATM."

User6586463113459:

"People are tired of complaining they just wait and relax."

Abigail Brianna Wils:

"He saw the line though."

Brandon:

"Nah but it be empty for like 1hr, and the second you go to the atm, sUddenly people are lining up behind you."

Source: Legit.ng