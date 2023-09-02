A heartwarming video of a man who travelled from overseas to Nigeria to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday has warmed hearts

The young lady was overjoyed to see her partner and embraced him warmly

The woman gazed at the man with admiration and pride, making him feel cherished and special

A touching video of a romantic gesture has captured the hearts of many people on TikTok.

The video showed a man who flew thousands of miles from a foreign country to Nigeria, just to surprise his girlfriend on her special day.

The young woman had no idea that her partner was coming, and when she saw him at her doorstep, she was filled with joy and excitement.

She ran towards him and wrapped her arms around him, expressing her love and gratitude.

The woman looked at the man with a tender smile, as if he was the most precious thing in the world.

She made him feel valued and appreciated, as he had gone out of his way to make her happy.

Lina636373 reacted:

"My fellow ambulance gather let's start Woow wow."

Geraldineraymond9 said:

"The way she was staring Nd smiling was priceless."

Dias hair wrote:

"Which water my mama use baff me sef."

@RubyR commented:

"Wetin unah dey give God separately."

Myz nyarks commented:

"Na me be the candle on top of the cake."

DiollyEtuk:

"The way they look at each other eeeh."

Oluwapelumi:

"She don miss him paaa. Me as a spoon stirring."

Lena:

"She really loves him. Congratulations, but that look on her was like she was expecting her Nigeria dude."

Temi:

"She's still in shocko awww."

