A hilarious TikTok clip showed a group of women at a restaurant shocked by their N48,000 bill

The women could be seen doing some maths to figure out how much they each have to pay for their meal

They look stunned and unexcited as they realised they have splashed out a lot of money in one go

A funny video on TikTok captured the moment a group of women at a restaurant are dumbfounded by their hefty bill of N48,000.

The women, who seem to have enjoyed a lavish meal, are seen pulling out a calculator in their phone to determine how much they owe for their food.

Young lady looks at humongous bill at restaurant. Photo credit: TikTok/ @_4herself

Source: TikTok

Young ladies react after seeing restaurant bill

Their faces are filled with disbelief and regret as they discover they have spent a fortune in one sitting.

They also tried to figure out how to split the bill evenly, which did not please them.

Many social media users who watched the video indicated it was the same for men; only one person foots the bill there and then shares the burden on their way home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

lchemati Believe:

"Why Una go dey cast us like this na."

Lost737373:

"We guys do dis too bur wen we get home one person gats settle it at the location."

OmaLicha:

"Outside Dey sweet wen Dey bring bill face go change."

Munah_jay:

"I've been among male friends... lol one of them pays the bil... then when they are all home... they pay to the person."

Sayheywin:

"We normally contribute and keep in one person account before going out then calculate when we get home."

Source: Legit.ng