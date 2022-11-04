A young graduate made a funny tweet when she revealed that she boldly applied for a role she was no qualified to fill

During her conversation with the company's representative, the lady said that she is a fast learner

Many people who reacted to her post said that they loved her confidence, while others found her move outright funny

A graduate, Tshisikule Mpho, has gone on Twitter to narrate how her recent job hunting turned out after she applied for a post she was not fit for.

Mpho applied for a senior role she was not qualified to fill. After submitting her CV, the company called her, telling that her experiences are missing on the document.

Lady without experience applied for job

When they asked her over the phone if she perhaps forgot to update it, the lady said she would learn on the job. The company's HR personnel hung up on her.

Many people who reacted to her post said that she should have found a more creative answer to tell the company since she already got their attention.

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than 7,000 retweets.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Its_superdave said:

"Oh Nooo. Also a Biochemistry graduate here. Cheers with the search."

@lovvhanaa said:

"I applied for a job as a mechanic accidentally they hired me immediately I had never been more confused in my life."

@Isaac_Mabapa said:

"The receptionist told me never to call again...i was just doing a follow up on the position i applied for."

@ayoitstero said:

"Listen I applied for a position i didn’t know if i was qualified for with no license as a counselor or therapist and got it. I start Monday so shoot ya shots."

@EhinomenID said:

"This is what I've been doing for the past few weeks."

