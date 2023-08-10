A young Nigerian man made a lady happy when he allowed her to shop with his ATM card in the supermarket

The man said that the lady would only get the shopped items for free in as much as the items in her cart did not exceed the money in his account

With the condition, the lady carefully went around the supermarket, picking cheap things that would altogether fall under N50k

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A young Nigerian man who makes interesting videos on TikTok has made another showing the moment he approached a young lady in a supermarket.

The man (@official_mrbluemax) gave her his ATM card and said she could shop for whatever she wanted with it, provided that she did not exceed the amount on the card.

The lady was happy as she shopped around in the supermarket. Photo source: official_mrbluemax

Source: TikTok

Lady gets free shopping opportunity

Without telling the lady that N100k was in the bank account, he said should she exceed the limit, she would have to pay for whatever she had picked up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Conscious of the condition she had been given, the lady carefully shopped for things under N50k in a TikTok video. Despite the man encouraging her to pick more items, she stayed within the limit to win the giveaway.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

emmasundayabedneg said:

"My problem is not the lady...mine is where una dey see this money?"

DC said:

"Sha no try am with my babe wetin she go carry you go swear for her."

Ayorinde Emmanuel940 said:

"I just love this lady she's not greedy."

Classic Mercy said:

"I never see where them de do this kind thing for Warri."

nwachimerezedoyen said:

"My happiness is that she appreciate wat you Don for her... many don't."

AbimbolaOlokuntoye said:

"People like her always live long and enjoy the goodies of life."

Oluwa is aware said:

"At times try dey take risk no matter how small..at least she risk the sardines."

elvinaife said:

"Awww i love her smile. shes beautiful."

stephentemi01 said:

"For this gal, some go buy stuff , like say them one go open shop."

Chukwudumebi said:

"Na understanding girlfriend be this."

Lady takes N1m items for free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady got to pack everything she wanted in 60 seconds. She was told that anything she placed in a trolley within that time would be free.

As her time started, the lady rushed to the appliances section of a Shoprite store and packed things like a microwave and a standing fan in a video shared by @zoomlifestyle.

Man rewards polite lady with N100k

In other news, a young Nigerian man who makes prank videos released two clips showing him disguising himself as an ice cream seller.

He (@teaserprank_) went to the University of Calabar (UNICAL) campus, seeking ladies' attention. None of them would give him an audience.

Source: Legit.ng