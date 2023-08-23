A Nigerian lady who lived in Italy for 13 years saved N68 million in her Nigerian bank account while in Europe

The lady, Glory Omokaro, travelled to Italy in 2005, and she visited Nigeria for the first time in 2013 to open a bank account

Glory saved N68 million in the account, but when she returned to Nigeria in May 2023, she discovered only N3,000 in it

A lady who lives in Italy saved N68 million in her Nigerian bank account but she has lost the money.

The lady, Glory Omokaro, travelled to Italy in 2005, worked hard, and saved the money back home.

The lady saved the money when she was in Italy, but she lost it and found only N3k when she returned. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan and Bloomberg. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Glory opened the bank account when she first visited Nigeria from Italy in 2013, and that was when she started making savings.

She opened the account in Benin, Edo state, after returning from Italy to visit her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Glory saved money in the account until it got to N68 million, and she hoped to use it when she finally returned to Nigeria.

Upon her return to Nigeria in May 2023, she only discovered N3000 in the bank account.

Nigerian lady discovers N68 has been moved from her bank account

In 2021, her ATM card expired, and she called the bank manager to help her renew it, but she was told she must be physically present.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, Glory could not make it to Nigeria back then. When she returned in May 2023, there was only N3000 in the account.

She requested a bank statement, and it was discovered that money had been moved from the account in multiple tranches.

The story was told on Brekete Family Radio by Glory's brother.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses N68 million in bank account

@Lawrence said:

"There is always a money trail. Usually movement of such amounts requires authorization from a branch manager."

@okeoghene commented:

"This thing happened to my elder brother."

@jobabutu865 said:

"This is exactly wat Nigeria Bank does, if there is money in an account and no activity in few yrs de think de person is dead and dey start cashing out."

Bank makes mistake, people withdraw money

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mistake in banking service resulted in customers withdrawing money even if they didn't have money in their accounts.

Videos circulating on social media show bank customers queuing up to withdraw cash even if they have empty accounts.

While customers may think they are getting free money, the bank has warned that it will be debited from their account.

Source: Legit.ng