A video trending on TikTok shows some Nigerians dutifully observing morning devotion at an ATM point

The video shows that some people were at the ATM point even before daylight to see if they can access cash

This is coming as Nigerians continue to find it difficult to access cash for their daily needs following CBN's cashless policy

Some Nigerians organised themselves at an ATM point and dutifully observed morning devotion, and the moment was captured in a video.

This is coming as Nigerians continue to groan under a period of cash crunch occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN's cashless policy.

Nigerians are finding it hard to access new naira notes. Photo credit: TikTok/@temvickkie4 and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

There have been widespread reports of the unavailability of cash at ATM points and banking halls across the country.

As a result, long queues have been sighted at many ATM points and there have been reports of hikes in PoS charges.

Video of morning devotion at ATM point

The latest video seen on the TikTok handle of @temvickkie4, shows some people who arrived very early at an ATM point.

They were singing praise and worship and a man who stood as 'priest' was seen clutching an opened Bible.

The video went viral and it was later reposted on Instagram by @dailytimesnigeria, but the location where it was recorded has not been confirmed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

@blossomfabricsby.queen said:

"Na these same people go still vote for these leaders after all this suffering."

@endsarsnownow_ commented:

"When schools were on strike non of you came out to do all this."

@arinzep217 said:

"Still grateful to God,l still believe that Nigerian will be great again."

@idriss_zedreez said:

"Government will deal with Nigerians and Nigerians will turn it into a comedy show. And you still expect the same government to take you seriously?"

