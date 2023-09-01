A viral TikTok video reveals the huge monthly salary of a nurse working overseas

The woman claimed that she earns over N1.5 million naira a month after tax deductions

She explained how she made about N2 million before tax and how much tax she paid

A nurse who worked abroad has shared her enormous salary as a health worker in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

The lady stated that she takes home over N1.5 million naira monthly after taxes have been removed from it, which is a huge amount compared to the average salary of nurses in Nigeria.

Nurse explains her monthly paycheck. Photo credit: TikTok/@xtinantics

Source: TikTok

She did a breakdown of how much she earned, which was about N2 million with tax, and also revealed her entire tax amount, which amounted to about N500,000.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions from Nigerians who expressed their shock and admiration for the woman’s income.

Some also wondered what country she worked in and how they could apply for such lucrative jobs.

Lex63773 reacted:

"Over $600 in taxes is insane!!!"

Ashli O'Neal said:

"Nurses should definitely get paid a lot more!!"

Roneisha commented:

"You need to increase your 401k deduction so that your take home will be taxed less also getua ira at your bank do $5k a year & u can write it off."

Abbey Erica Dixon also commented:

"That's insane. 3rd year MRI technologist, I make $46.80 an hour."

Sapphire May:

"Thanks for the transparency!"

Juhnae:

"l don't know but but sound kinda good to me or am i trippin."

BreshiaRobinson:

"I make S$34 as a LPN that's crazy."

ChaChaE:

"HUUuh l made more as a CNA in FL."

Breshia Robinson:

"This is why I say you only see money with overtime! My checks be 5K with 40 hours OT."

Nigerian nurse gets UK visa, secures job with UK's NHS and relocates to start work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who is a trained nurse has secured a visa and relocated to the United Kingdom, UK.

The lady, Pius Quineth, got a job with UK's National Health Service, NHS and she had to relocate to resume work.

Quineth took to TikTok to celebrate her new job and relocation, telling her followers her prayers were answered.

Source: Legit.ng