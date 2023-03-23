A Nigerian wife who shared how her husband supported her to become a nurse in the United Kingdom has warmed hearts

In the TikTok video, the lady gave a step-by-step narration of how her husband gave her the idea to study in the UK

She revealed that even though the initial decision was to study for one year, it turned out that it was going to be two years, and her husband still did not fail to give his support

A Nigerian wife who is grateful for the tremendous amount of kindness that her husband has shown towards her career told her story on Tiktok.

The lady said her husband took it upon himself to pay her school fees for two years despite how expensive it is to study in the United Kingdom.

Lady narrates how her husband supported her education in the UK.

The Nigerian woman, who appeared to be at work when she made the video, also revealed that she has finally gotten a job and is now a nurse in the UK.

Husband comes to the UK often

The lady went further to say that her husband's unwavering support was also evident when she began working in the UK, as he consistently visited her from Nigeria.

Many social media users who reacted to the video were inspired by the kind husband and hoped they would also be lucky.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 3000 likes with more than 150 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng curated some of the reactions below:

@Chief3637 reacted:

"Don't stop at the UK. write NCLEX in London for state of New Mexico. pass and move to USA. Nursing is best there."

@AraoluwaO said:

"God will continue to bless him ijn."

@mr_marcusk commented:

"God bless your husband. Na real Odogwu e be. Abeg such man should be taken care of o. If you understand me ma'am."

@Alesh738 also said:

"He's the real odogwul tap into this for myself."

@preciuous3673 also wrote:

"God bless ur husband .he will continue to have reasons to smile investing in u."

@blessingdaniels also commented:

"God bless your husband,he's a good man."

Source: Legit.ng