A Nigerian man’s story of how his wife duped him with a fake German visa has gone viral on TikTok

The man revealed that his wife persuaded him to abandon his plan of buying a car and instead apply for a visa to relocate to Germany

She introduced him to her sister, who allegedly provided him with a forged bank statement and charged him N1.3 million for the visa process

A video of a Nigerian man who exposed his wife’s fraudulent scheme involving a fake German visa has become a sensation on TikTok.

In a six-minute video, the man narrated how his wife convinced him to give up his dream of owning a car and instead pursue a better life in Germany.

She put him in touch with her sister, who claimed to be an expert in visa processing and immigration matters.

Wife scams husband with German visa

The sister allegedly issued him a counterfeit bank statement to support his visa application and extorted N1.3 million from him as her fee.

The man later discovered that the whole process was a scam, and his wife was in on it.

He has taken legal action against his wife to demand compensation and justice for his ordeal.

