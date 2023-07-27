A mental health nurse working with the National Health Service, NHS of the United Kingdom, UK has told people how much she earns

The registered nurse, Viola said she earns between N1.7 million and N2 million per month working with the NHS

Viola said she is a band 6 nurse and that N1.7 and N2 million represents an average of her earning after tax

A band 6 nurse working with UK's National Health Service, NHS said she earns between N1.7 million and N2 million per month.

The mental health nurse, Viola came on TikTok and gave a statistics of her earnings after tax per calendar month.

The nurse said her monthly pay is between N1.7 million and N2 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@momentswithviola.

Viola revealed that the earnings for working as a nurse with NHS is not that much since they ought to earn more.

Registered mental health nurse with NHS says she earns N1.7 million per calendar month

She said health workers in the private sector in the UK earn far more than those who work in government establishments.

Her revelation meant that her earnings as a mental health nurse in the UK is not stable. The salary could be higher or lower.

Many of Viola's followers went to the comment section to react to what she said. Some said her earnings are still very good.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as NHS nurs reveals her salary

@Ayo Robbin said:

"Why does your salaries go up and down?"

@Sally said:

"Oh my dear don't lie to us. Mental nurses earn more than what you are saying. Are you a carer or nurse? Please don't discourage people."

@_aimie.b asked:

"How did you move to a band 6 that soon?"

Kingibe said:

"The NHS need to do more. Nurses salaries need to be improved."

@Nya asked:

"Those saying support work pays more how many hours a week are you working?"

