A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing story revealing how she met the love of her life years ago

According to the lady, she bought egg rolls for the young man years ago and he gradually became the only man her heart beats for

Speaking further, she revealed how he paid her school fees and they ended up having two sons together

A Nigerian woman identified as @bigpat_5 on TikTok has stunned netizens after sharing her remarkable journey of love.

The happy lady posted an adorable video with a tall man by her side during their university sign-out day.

Lady gushes over her lover who trained her in school Photo credit: @bigpat5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares how she met the love of her life

Pat revealed that back in 2018, she had bought him egg roll and coke at the school cafeteria, and in return, he had generously paid school fees for four years.

Throughout their program, their bond grew stronger, resulting in the birth of their two sons.

Captioning the video, @bigpat_5 wrote:

"I bought him Egg roll and coke in 2018 in the school cafeteria & he paid my four years school fees and we have 2 sons throughout the program."

The video showcased Pat and her partner celebrating their sign-out day, radiating happiness and gratitude for the incredible journey they had shared.

Reactions trail video of lovers on their University sign-out day

Their story served as a testament to the power of mutual support and the unexpected ways love could blossom.

@PERFUME VENDOR IN ONDO said:

“Is the deep brown own or the light brown egg row please be specific.”

@MERCY commented:

“You are the luckiest babe, BSC bagged, husband bagged, and children bagged congratulations.”

@EGHOSA N said:

“Na to just Dey share egg roll and coke for school cold or hot coke?”

@Blessing commented:

“Congratulations dear.”

@Falaive Toyosi Adera reacted:

“Bottle coke or plastic please be specific.”

@Evils commented:

“Moral lesson try Dey buy egg roll and coke for boy u fit jam ur husband congrats mama.”

@Presh commented:

“As we just commot from university, abeg where be anoda location to buy egg roll and coke for guy.”

@Drama qween commented:

“Oya ooo which boy I go buy egg roll and coke.”

Watch the video below:

