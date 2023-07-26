A TikTok video has captured the moment a stunning woman fell head over heels for a young man in seconds

The man was a professional makeup artist who was doing his job when the woman started to gaze at him with love in her eyes

The young man, however, did not reciprocate the woman’s feelings and kept his focus on his work

A TikTok video has revealed the instant attraction that a gorgeous woman felt for a young man.

As he applied makeup on her face, the woman began to show signs of falling in love with him.

The young man focuses on his hustle showing great professionalism. Photo credit: @bigbolu99

Source: TikTok

She could not take her eyes off him and looked at him with admiration and affection.

Lady falls in love with young man at saloon

The young man, however, remained oblivious to the woman’s romantic interest and maintained his professionalism and concentration on his task.

He did not make any eye contact or flirtatious gestures with the woman, demonstrating his respect and integrity.

The video has become a sensation on social media, with thousands of people reacting to the woman’s spontaneous crush and the man’s commendable work ethic.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ChaseWonder reacted:

"The guy is definitely smelling very nice cos I Sabi my naija girls."

@Joshua said:

"Baba dey face him hustle no distractions brother."

@Hardeyshina wrote:

"This girl Dey easily fell in love jare."

@Itsisalove commented:

"The brothers are proud of this guy....Hustler without distractions."

@Osas also commented:

"I con find my daily bread nor be love carry me come here."

@Emmanuel64748:

"If l come look up join na kiss go enter OUr case, E don tey wey girl look me this kind eye. NoW na sapa eye full everywhere."

@Pabloescobar:

"Who else watch this more then once."

@Raskidmi:

"Who followed someone here because you love his or her comments here."

Source: Legit.ng