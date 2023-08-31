A physically challenged Nigerian boy has ignited the wrath of several netizens after he was spotted crawling on the road

It was gathered that the same disabled boy was given a wheelchair free of charge by some Samaritans days ago

Shockingly, a man has revealed in a new video that he sold the wheelchair shortly after receiving it

A video shared by TikTok user @eruditeheykingz3 captures a young crippled boy who relies on the side of his body for movement.

The footage was recorded in a bustling marketplace where the boy engages in begging for alms.

Man nabs disabled boy crawling on the road after getting wheelchair Photo credit: @eruditeheykingz3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Disabled boy received a free wheelchair days ago

Erudite, in the video, shared more insights about the video, claiming that the boy was gifted a wheelchair days ago.

"See the boy they bought a wheelchair for, he has sold it. Now he is back to normal. He don sell am. He prefers moving around in his unique way", he said.

Reactions as disabled boy sells free wheelchair he received

The video shared by Erudite showcased the boy's sad method of mobility and his unexpected decision to forego the wheelchair.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people supported the young boy while others criticised him.

@user7419365734262 reacted:

“The day I stopped was a day a beggar took me into a shop and almost finished my money because I want to help her.”

@Comfort3rs reacted:

“This format pays him more.”

@okunnu of lekki commented:

“Chair won give the boy food.”

@Bam bam reacted:

“You spoilt his business by giving him a wheelchair.”

@user4218371324079 said:

“This one na hell.”

DeGallop reacted:

“Anybody that's helping this people is wasting his time and money.”

@mozianojoseph commented:

“How he go make money.”

Watch the video below:

