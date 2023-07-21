Nigerians on Twitter have reacted angrily to the reported increment of tuition fees by the management of the UNILAG

University of Lagos (UNILAG) was said to have increased its tuition fees from N16,000 to over N100,000

A breakdown of the proposed fee reveals that students without Lab/Studio use will pay N100,750, students with Lab/Studio use will pay N140,250 and medical students will pay N190,250

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has reportedly increased its school fee from N16,000 to over N100,000.

A circular shared by a Twitter user, @Ijebu__Doctor, revealed that students without Lab/Studio use are to pay N100,750, students with Lab/Studio use will pay N140,250 while medical Students will N190,250.

Nigerians react as UNILAG reportedly increases tuition fees from 16k to 100k.

Source: Getty Images

According to SaharaReporters, the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, disclosed the proposed fees for undergraduate students of the school during a meeting with the representatives of non-teaching staff unions.

The meeting, which lasted approximately three hours held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Senate Committee Chamber of the school.

The UNILAG chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) issued a statement after the meeting, which reads:

“Proposed fees for undergraduate students at Unilag were disclosed. Students without lab or studio use would pay N100,750, those with lab use would pay N140,250, and college of medicine undergraduates would pay N190,250.

“The SSANU representative, Comrade Rasaki Yusuf requested a rebate for staff members with children in the university, but the vice chancellor explained that the charges were set nationally and could not be modified for specific student categories.

“However, she offered the option of paying in instalments for staff wards with a condition to pay up one month before the final exams.”

However, UNILAG has not officially announced tuition fee increment and is yet to debunk the trending allegation on Twitter.

Nigerians react as UNILAG reportedly increases school fee

Nigerians have reacted to the yet-to-be confirmed report that UNILAG has increased its tuition fee after the VC of the institution had a meeting with staff members on Thursday, July 19.

Reacting to the increment on Twitter, a Nigerian, Pamilerin Adegoke @UnclePamilerin, said

"I have 2 sisters in Unilag. Their school fees just went up.

"School fees increased from 16k to 100,750

"21k to 140,250"

Another Nigerian, @TheMahleek, tweeted:

"When UNILAG school fees dey around 16k, you dey collect 100k for house

"Now wey dem don increase money to 140k, how much you go talk for house? "

A Twitter user, Alabi @the_Lawrenz, wrote:

"My prayers goes to those unilag students who couldn’t even afford the normal 16k before and have now lost hope seeing the new fees development.

"May God strengthen and provide for you."

Another Twitter user, Shoemaker@Gracie_oguns, said:

"The truth is, some people student in unilag couldn’t even afford the 16k fees now that school fees 100k plus how will they cope?"

Omogbonjubolanle @bambi__bambs, said:

"Unilag just increased school fees to N100,750 from N16,000

"All I just want to know before I pay this rubbish is if they’ve left ASUU because I can’t be paying 100k and be going on 6months strike."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that in less than a month after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the Student bill act, about three federal universities have announced increments in their school fees.

However, many of these institutions will likely increase their tuition fees in July and the subsequent months, mainly after the end of their second semesters.

Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the recent increments in school fees in some federal universities in the country.

According to SaharaReporters, some federal universities have hiked their students' tuition fees by more than 100% in the last 12 months.

Source: Legit.ng