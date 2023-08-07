A Nigerian lady who lost her job and relocated to Canada for work has warmed hearts

The lady revealed that she was a temporary employee in Nigeria when she was dismissed

She moved to Canada and landed a remote job with a high salary, and she expressed her happiness in the video

A Nigerian lady who faced unemployment and decided to relocate to Canada for better opportunities has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The woman shared her inspiring story of being a temporary employee in Nigeria when she was abruptly dismissed from her job.

The Nigerian lady said she secured a well praying job. Photo credit: TikTok/@Nikki

Source: TikTok

Lady moves to Canada, secures job

She moved to Canada and secured a remote job with a lucrative salary that allowed her to work from anywhere.

In a video on TikTok, she showed her gratitude and joy for her new life.

Watch the video of the lady in her moment of joy below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@dede reacted:

"Please show me how you did it."

@Adebisi Jorbe said:

"I know my blessings are on their way. Please help me get one, please."

@Ivygold Az wrote:

"Congratulations Dear. It is all on God. I wish you all the best always."

@Studiesmed_com commented:

"Praise God! I wish i have this same opportunity, naija is very tough."

@MmaofTiktok:

"It is not yet Over...God is not yet Done with you, I tap from your blessing."

@thatshadegirl:

"I'm so happy for you. Congrats babe. Just started ffg and i'm so happy for yoU."

@chikekevin:

"Just come and carry me dear congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng