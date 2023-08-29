A beautiful lady has shared her joy with netizens online as she finally relocates to the United Kingdom

A heartwarming video first showed her packing her bags in her home country before heading to the airport

While sharing the clip via her official TikTok account, she expressed her excitement over relocating to her dream country

A woman on TikTok with the handle @jumaiblackie has shared her thrilling journey of relocating to the United Kingdom.

Through a series of videos, she documented various aspects of her relocation process, starting from booking her ticket, shopping for essentials, getting her hair done, visiting the seamstress, and finally arriving in the UK.

Lady celebrates moving to UK Photo credit: @jumaiblackie/TikTok.

Lady in awe as she finally journeys to the UK

The intriguing videos showcased the excitement and anticipation she felt as she planned her relocation abroad.

She wrote in her caption:

"Ticket booked, Makola, Diaries, Packaging time, Hair Day, Seamstress time, Leaving Swedru, Boarding o'clock. Relocated to my dream country."

Jumai's TikTok journey gave some netizens an insight into the preparations involved in moving to a new country, as well as the fulfilment of achieving a long-held dream.

Reactions trail video of lady relocating to UK

Her story served as an inspiration to others who may be embarking on their journeys of relocation and pursuing their dreams.

Watch the video below:

Lady gets job after relocating to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who moved to the UK was fortunate to get a job, but it ended within three weeks The lady, Precious Ubani, said she has stayed in the UK for three months after relocation from Nigeria.

In a TikTok video that has touched many hearts, Precious said someone told her about the job, and she got it after applying. Sadly, the care job has ended because the old man she cared for passed away. She narrated that the man was not sick as she was with him the day he passed.

Precious said the man went out and was involved in a ghastly motor accident which took his life. When the UK police informed her of the ugly mishap, Precious said she broke down in tears since she was close to the man. Her followers on TikTok who saw the video asked her to take heart.

