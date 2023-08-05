A lady got laid off from her contract job, and she decided to apply to international opportunities on the internet

The lady, Annie Nikks said she got laid off from her contract job and she started applying for remote jobs in USA and Canada.

Source: TikTok

In less than two weeks after she made the online applications, Annie said she got job offer letters from top companies in Canada and the USA.

Annie shared photos of the job offer letters for her TikTok followers to see. The first one came on June 22.

Lady gets three remote jobs in Canada and USA

The second job offer arrived on June 28, and the third one followed in July.

Annie wrote while sharing the testimony:

"From getting laid off from a contract job to getting permanent job offers from three top companies in Canada and USA in less than two weeks."

Reactions from TikTok users as lady gets three jobs in Canada and USA

Source: Legit.ng