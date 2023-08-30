A Nigerian man who relocated to Canada as an international student has shared his ordeal in the country

In a touching video shared via his account, he reiterated that life in Canada has not been easy for him

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many encouraging him to persevere

A TikTok user identified as @crizomeccc has stirred emotions with a video showing his life in Canada as an international student.

In a post, he reported that his daily routine includes waking up at 6:00 a.m. to go to work, returning at 4:30 p.m., attending school at 5:00 p.m., and returning home at 10:30 p.m.

Life in Canada is not easy

He emphasized that life as an international student in Canada is not easy and advised others to be well-prepared.

Crizo's TikTok post shed light on the demanding schedule and challenges faced by international students in Canada.

It also served as a reminder that pursuing education abroad requires dedication and resilience.

Reactions as international student laments over hard lifestyle in Canada

@dagogo reacted:

“Abroad is not for me. Contemplating of going back home.”

@Josephmakingss said:

“I don't believe this what happened to 20 working hours per week, meaning you can only work 5 hours per day.”

@user paparazzi commented:

“I went through this in Uk from 2011 to 2013. While doing that, I was paying school fees and sending money to my parents. Today am USA as data manager.”

@Trip_4rm_Mars said:

“Life in Ghana hard pass! My own country sef, I feel like a foreigner working 2 jobs and still can't support a family.”

@Yaw said:

“That's very common.”

@awudukarim commented:

“Just pick one and focus.”

Watch the video below:

Man laments over loneliness in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man identified as @realalbertanum on TikTok has sparked a conversation about his experience with loneliness in Canada.

With a touch of humour and vulnerability, he said he never understood the notion of being alone till he got to Canada. He wrote: "I thought 'Home Alone' was only a movie until I came to Canada. Who else is alone?"

His simple yet powerful statement resonated with many in a similar situation. The video has garnered significant attention and engagement, with many individuals sharing their stories of loneliness and offering support and empathy.

