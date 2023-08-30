"No Friends or Family": Man who Relocated to Canada as International Student Laments, Shares Ordeal in Video
- A Nigerian man who relocated to Canada as an international student has shared his ordeal in the country
- In a touching video shared via his account, he reiterated that life in Canada has not been easy for him
- Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many encouraging him to persevere
A TikTok user identified as @crizomeccc has stirred emotions with a video showing his life in Canada as an international student.
In a post, he reported that his daily routine includes waking up at 6:00 a.m. to go to work, returning at 4:30 p.m., attending school at 5:00 p.m., and returning home at 10:30 p.m.
Life in Canada is not easy
He emphasized that life as an international student in Canada is not easy and advised others to be well-prepared.
Crizo's TikTok post shed light on the demanding schedule and challenges faced by international students in Canada.
It also served as a reminder that pursuing education abroad requires dedication and resilience.
Reactions as international student laments over hard lifestyle in Canada
@dagogo reacted:
“Abroad is not for me. Contemplating of going back home.”
@Josephmakingss said:
“I don't believe this what happened to 20 working hours per week, meaning you can only work 5 hours per day.”
@user paparazzi commented:
“I went through this in Uk from 2011 to 2013. While doing that, I was paying school fees and sending money to my parents. Today am USA as data manager.”
@Trip_4rm_Mars said:
“Life in Ghana hard pass! My own country sef, I feel like a foreigner working 2 jobs and still can't support a family.”
@Yaw said:
“That's very common.”
@awudukarim commented:
“Just pick one and focus.”
Man laments over loneliness in Canada
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man identified as @realalbertanum on TikTok has sparked a conversation about his experience with loneliness in Canada.
With a touch of humour and vulnerability, he said he never understood the notion of being alone till he got to Canada. He wrote: "I thought 'Home Alone' was only a movie until I came to Canada. Who else is alone?"
His simple yet powerful statement resonated with many in a similar situation. The video has garnered significant attention and engagement, with many individuals sharing their stories of loneliness and offering support and empathy.
