"No Friends or Family": Man who Relocated to Canada as International Student Laments, Shares Ordeal in Video

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A Nigerian man who relocated to Canada as an international student has shared his ordeal in the country
  • In a touching video shared via his account, he reiterated that life in Canada has not been easy for him
  • Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many encouraging him to persevere

A TikTok user identified as @crizomeccc has stirred emotions with a video showing his life in Canada as an international student.

In a post, he reported that his daily routine includes waking up at 6:00 a.m. to go to work, returning at 4:30 p.m., attending school at 5:00 p.m., and returning home at 10:30 p.m.

Man laments over difficult life in Canada
Man laments over difficult life in Canada Photo credit: @crizomeccc/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Life in Canada is not easy

He emphasized that life as an international student in Canada is not easy and advised others to be well-prepared.

Crizo's TikTok post shed light on the demanding schedule and challenges faced by international students in Canada.

It also served as a reminder that pursuing education abroad requires dedication and resilience.

Reactions as international student laments over hard lifestyle in Canada

@dagogo reacted:

“Abroad is not for me. Contemplating of going back home.”

@Josephmakingss said:

“I don't believe this what happened to 20 working hours per week, meaning you can only work 5 hours per day.”

@user paparazzi commented:

“I went through this in Uk from 2011 to 2013. While doing that, I was paying school fees and sending money to my parents. Today am USA as data manager.”

@Trip_4rm_Mars said:

“Life in Ghana hard pass! My own country sef, I feel like a foreigner working 2 jobs and still can't support a family.”

@Yaw said:

“That's very common.”

@awudukarim commented:

“Just pick one and focus.”

Man laments over loneliness in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man identified as @realalbertanum on TikTok has sparked a conversation about his experience with loneliness in Canada.

With a touch of humour and vulnerability, he said he never understood the notion of being alone till he got to Canada. He wrote: "I thought 'Home Alone' was only a movie until I came to Canada. Who else is alone?"

His simple yet powerful statement resonated with many in a similar situation. The video has garnered significant attention and engagement, with many individuals sharing their stories of loneliness and offering support and empathy.

