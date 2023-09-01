An accountant has caused a buzz online after reporting his school for examination malpractice

It was gathered that the young man got infuriated after the school refused to give him a part of the money they made

After reporting the school, the exam board cancelled the results of all the students who sat for the exams

A Nigerian accountant has confessed to reporting his school for examination malpractice in West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Banjoko Joseph, a Facebook user, shared the confession made by a school's accountant on the radio.

The accountant claimed to have sent a message to the WASSCE office, accusing his school of cheating during the previous year's WAEC exams.

Accountant infuriated over the school's refusal to cut him a share of cash

The motive behind his confession was revealed to be the proprietor's failure to share part of the money collected from students with him.

As a result of the accusation, the school's exam results were cancelled both last year and this year, leaving the accountant puzzled as to why the results were cancelled again this year.

This self-confession on 99.3 FM's "Confession Thursdays" has sparked discussion among listeners, prompting them to share their thoughts on the matter.

He wrote;

“Today on confession thurs on 99,3fm a sch acct told us he sent message to WAEC office that his sch where he works cheated during wasce exam last yr cause the proprietor did not give him part of the money collected from students and the schs result was cancelled by waec this yr again the result was cancelled he said he did not know why it was cancelled this year whats ur take in this self-confession this afternoon on radio 99,3 fm.”

Reactions as accountant calls out his school for cheating in WASSCE exams

Doro said:

"This is bad sha. His reason wasn't genuine. If they had given him money, he would have sealed the issue."

Jericho Turnpike commented:

"Corruption exists everywhere not only government."

Chidera Speedy added:

"Hope you're happy as the students suffer including the innocent ones."

Student who sat for WAEC exam gets rare result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that students were shocked to see "INDEBTED" against their 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results when they visited the body's website.

Two different results with "INDEBTED" on them were shared on social media and generated angry reactions from Nigerians. Findings by Legit.ng showed that candidates seeing "INDEBTED" are from states where WAEC withheld their results. In a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, Areghan was mum on listing all the states owing but mentioned that Zamfara and Niger were the highest debtors.

He expressed optimism that some of the states would soon pay up. His words: “I need to restate that the results of candidates sponsored by states indebted to the Council will not be released now until they pay up. We appeal to them to do so to enable the affected schools/candidates to access their results.”

