A video has surfaced online and got many talking as a policeman cried bitterly over his dismissal from office

The Adamawa Police Command exercised its powers and dismissed two of its officers Ahmed Suleiman and PC Mahmood Muhammed over defamation of character and other wrongdoings

The officers were led into an orderly room trial and then the command found them guilty as charged and recommended the punishment of dismissal for both defaulters

Adamawa state - A viral video on Wednesday, August 30, showed the moment a policeman cried as he was being dismissed from service for wrongdoing.

The Adamawa state police command on Wednesday, tried two officers identified simply as Inspector Ahmed Suleiman and PC Mahmood Muhammed formerly attached to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters, in an orderly room trial.

The men were tried on three charges of defamation of character, culpable homicide, and unlawful exercise of authority, The Punch reported.

The command found them guilty as charged and recommended the punishment of dismissal for both defaulters, they are to be charged to court, alongside other co-suspects.

The constable was de-kitted while the Inspector will be de-kitted after fulfilling some administrative procedures.

A video that has gone viral surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing one of the officers crying like a baby as he was de-kitted.

Dismissal: Nigerians react as police officer cries like a child

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of X and reacted to the development.

@TheFelix__ tweeted:

"Despite all this, they won't still learn."

@Hamsuf tweeted:

"Na person wey go first call this guy "officer" then laugh na in I pity."

@omobenintv tweeted:

"Oga go home."

@Diamond86006613 tweeted:

"This shows that the command is actually working but if we are to look closely how many police men are we going to have left if they are to be scrutinized? Most of the police in Nigeria are into dirty things one way or the other, there is no proper training and payment for them."

@LateefK50823714 tweeted:

"That is good treatment that should be meted to wrongdoing police officer."

Watch the video as the officer cries like a baby

