A Nigerian lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, adopted a modern method of taking attendance

A video seen on TikTok shows the man taking attendance for his class with the help of a fingerprint scanner

Those who saw the video said the lecturer is bent on stopping students who cover for their absent friends

A Nigerian lecturer who works at the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) went the extra mile to prevent cheating in the attendance register of his classes.

The lecturer is bent on preventing cheating, so he uses a fingerprint scanner.

In a video posted on TikTok by Port Harcourt Icons, the lecturer was seen using a fingerprint machine to take records of those present in his class and prevent petty fraud.

The TikTok video shows the lecturer walking around the class and presenting the scanner to the students to thumbprint.

UNIPORT lecturer attends class with a fingerprint scanner

The Uniport students did it willingly and even happily as the man patiently waited for each to go through the authentication process.

People who saw the video said the man did the right thing because mischievous students are known for writing the names of their friends absent from the class in the attendance register.

However, others insisted that some students might still find a way around the lecturer's innovative idea.

Watch the video below:

Lecture using fingerprint scanner for attendance stirs reactions

@Nwachukwu Rosemary said:

"If you like use blood samples or BVN, ,my friends them go still help me do my own."

@fineapple said:

"Na my department be this."

@Hair Compass said:

"No be new thing na. In fact that’s my departmental lecturer!"

@Gloss by kaima commented:

"Person no fit write your name if you no dey around."

@Tehillah said:

"For how much salary wey dem dey pay you?"

