Instead of seeing his scores, a Nigerian student found something else when he visited the West African Examinations Council's site

The West African exam body recently released the results for its 2023 examinations and withheld those of candidates from eight states

Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, shed light on why results from eight states were not released

Some students were shocked to see "INDEBTED" against their 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results when they visited the body's website.

Two different results with "INDEBTED" on them were shared on social media and generated angry reactions from Nigerians.

WAEC withholds results of candidates from eight states. Photo Credit: Terry Vine, Oluwakorede Gold

Source: Getty Images

WAEC withheld results from eight states

Findings by Legit.ng showed that candidates seeing "INDEBTED" are from states where WAEC withheld their results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Patrick Areghan, the Head of National Office, WASSCE results of candidates from eight states of the federation were withheld over their indebtedness to the council, Vanguard reports.

In a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, Patrick was mum on listing all the states owing but mentioned that Zamfara and Niger were the highest debtors. He expressed optimism that some of the states would soon pay up. In his words:

“I need to restate that the results of candidates sponsored by states indebted to the Council will not be released now until they pay up. We appeal to them to do so to enable the affected schools/candidates to access their results.”

Netizens react to the "indebted" WAEC result

Master Wino said:

"Which means ur school has problem with the waec board."

Vivian Theodore said:

"What again do we need to hear in this country."

TommyLee Jones said:

"Meanwhile those state Governors kids are schooling abroad."

Adekunle Chukwuma Ciroma Ahmed said:

"Banana Republic where everything goes.

"Why punishing individual for crime of State,

"Nigeria, officially a failed country."

Vonne Online Collections said:

"And none of the state governor's children are schooling in their state..

"E...v...il people."

Proud teacher flaunts his students' WAEC results online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a proud teacher had flaunted his students' WAEC results on social media.

Taking to his Facebook page, the man congratulated all his candidates who did well. He thanked God for the amazing outing.

The man in a Facebook post called on parents to consider his academy for their children's success. Among the results he shared was one belonging to a Nigerian girl named Uche Peace Uchechi, who had 3 A1s, 3 Bs, and Cs, respectively.

What wowed many people was that she scored A1 in mathematics. Other subjects she got distinctions in are marketing and economics. Another student whose result came close was Obioyor Ifynches, who had two As and several Bs in other subjects.

Source: Legit.ng