A Nigerian man has taken to social media to expose a gold mine situated in Zamfara state

According to the man, the gold mine is illegal and owned by a serving senator, retired soldier and former governor

Mixed reactions trailed the video of the gold mine as people condemned its operation and tackled the government

Mahdi Shehu, a public affairs commentator, has exposed an illegal gold mine in a village in Zamfara state.

The human rights activist reposted a video showing workers in the gold mine as he shed more light on its ownership.

He said the gold mine is located in Zamfara state. Photo Credit: @shehu_mahdi, @gossipmilltv

Source: Twitter

Shehu claims it belongs to a former governor

According to Shehu, the illegal gold mine is owned by a retired soldier, former governor and serving senator.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that labourers are paid N1k per day and marvelled that there have not been instances of kidnapping on the site.

He wrote:

"ZAMFARA ILLEGAL GOLD MINING:The location is in Anka LG. Sites owned by a former governor,a retired general & a serving senator. No wonder there have never been kidnapping instances at the mining sites because they are well protected. N1000 per day per labourer. Another Militia?"

Shehu spills more about the illegal gold mine

The activist alleged that the mine is like oil bunkering, which is supported by the rich with protection from their criminal gangs in the South.

His words:

"It is a case of oil bunkerers supported by the rich & protected by the criminal gangs in the South AND criminal GOLD stealing guaranteed by the high, powerful, and heartless elders in the North protected by paid bandits. The equation is not yet balanced, though."

Shehu's claims could, however, not be authoritatively confirmed by Legit.ng at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

People react to the illegal gold mine in Zamfara

@fouta_djallon said:

"As a mineral geologist, my team used to frequent this site many years ago. The gold deposits can feed the North for another 100 year if well managed but what do I know?"

@Landlordoflagos said:

"Nigeria is like a jungle.

"If one have an understanding of what people take out of this country daily, one will be amazed."

@DeborahToluwase said:

"I wish we will have a functional minister of solid minerals who will actually take this up. The gold in Zamfara if mined legally will actually attract investment and other insensitives to the country."

@realTobiAkinbo said:

"Poor people helping one man to be more wealthier to keep them in perpetual poverty. This is happening because Nigeria is not a country with government that cares."

@Ellamadu3 said:

"It is simply unbelievable. Look at the poor helping the rich. I bet you they don't have good healthcare except for "God forbid.".

@RashwalRashwal said:

"Oil in the south us owned by all.

"But the Gold in the North is owned by the state.

"This is bad."

Nigerian workers dig out lithium from ground

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian workers had dug out expensive lithium from the ground.

Haruna Braimoh, in a tweet accompanied by a photo, proudly displayed a top-grade sample of lithium obtained from the bush near Imeke village, close to Auchi.

Adding to the excitement, @zaddyofbenin shared a captivating video revealing a substantial quantity of lithium, prompting speculation and curiosity among netizens.

The discovery of lithium in Edo State has ignited discussions about the region's rich mineral resources and the potential economic opportunities it may bring.

Source: Legit.ng