A pregnant female soldier has shared an adorable TikTok video showing her big baby bump

The beautiful soldier, Kaxandre, who was dressed in her uniform, is in the United States Military

Some people who saw Kaxandre and her baby bump said it was their first time seeing a pregnant soldier

A pregnant female soldier entertained her followers on TikTok as she dished some cool dance moves while flaunting her big baby bump.

In the video posted by Kaxandre, she proudly showed her fans that she could dance with her growing bump.

Kaxandre, who is a soldier, showed her big baby bump. Photo credit: TikTok/@kaxandre7.

Source: TikTok

Kaxandre was wearing her military uniform in the video, which currently has 3.8 million views.

Pregnant lady in the US military shows her baby bump

In the video, she lifted her dress to reveal the baby bump, which has grown so big. She captivated her followers with her impressive moves.

Some other videos on her TikTok handle also show her at home during the pregnancy.

Many of her followers said they had never seen a pregnant soldier in the past.

Others described the female soldier as beautiful and courageous, saying they fell in love with her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as female soldier shows off her pregnancy bump

@user1500283167589 said:

"The first time to see soldier pregnancy."

@fedoo07 said:

"Oh my aunt, I haven't seen you in a long time."

@doricereginestlou said:

"I am happy to see a pregnant woman so light, May you give birth to a good baby."

@Magareth Sinais 393 commented:

"May God accompany you on this day my dear."

@Friday Daniel58 said:

"WOW, first time seeing a soldier with a child. Safe delivery ma,am."

@fulbertdjokoto commented:

"We will soon have a new captain for the total liberation of Africa. thank you mom."

