A Nigerian lady says some Nigerians in the United Kingdom, UK want to build houses back home

In contrast, the lady said Nigerians at home are selling their houses and land to travel to the United Kingdom, UK

Many TikTok users who saw the observation by the lady said there was a lot of truth in what she said

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, this is ironic, and many people on TikTok agreed with her assertion.

There has been a gale of relocations from Nigeria by Nigerians as people travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

Many Nigerians desire to travel to UK, US and Canada

A report published by Business Day Newspaper confirms that Nigerians sell land and houses to afford visa fees and air tickets.

In one such instance, a family that sold their land to relocate abroad later regretted the decision.

In July, it was reported that four Nigerians hung on the rudder of a ship hoping to make it to Europe but discovered themselves in Brazil.

People agreed with the TikTok lady, saying she told the truth about the desperation to relocate abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady said people selling their houses to travel abroad

@Shakur55555 said:

"Life is perspectives."

@blessedhumble2022 commented:

"Life no balance at all."

Sir. Owens Heart said:

"The thing self tire me. Something is really not right. We need more explanation."

@austinomoirawua commented:

"We all have been programmed."

@user7261999889210 said:

"Definition of this life no balance at all."

@Ackyson25 commented:

"UK people sef no get cash to build a house. All their hustling ends for house rest, food and clothes. Dem nor get shishi."

Source: Legit.ng