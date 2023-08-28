Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Taiwo Oyedele-led Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy Tax Reforms to be fast and develop a "robust roadmap" that will change the country's economic fortune.

In a tweet on Monday evening, August 28, the vice president disclosed that he received the committee, led by its chairman, at the presidential villa in Abuja and made the call.

While expressing confidence in the committee to come up with the best brain for the job, Vice President Shettima believed that the task of reviving Nigeria's economy is enormous.

The former senator maintained that the committee needed to fast-track the repositioning of "our economy" by addressing some fundamental issues relating to the fiscal and tax policies, adding that they are important to the realisation of the economic importance of any country.

Shettima further stated that Nigeria has been chained with bad governance and confronted with many challenges. However, he believes President Bola Tinubu is courageous and committed, adding that his principal is progressive.

“I believe you will come up with a roadmap to salvage our nation, we are in a big mess, but I have confidence in your team. This is a great nation chained by poor governance, chained by many challenges, and my principal is a man of courage and conviction; he is a progressive man in the Nigerian political space.”

