A young Nigerian man has shared a video showcasing the abundance of lithium in Edo state

The clip trending on Twitter captured some workers digging out the shiny material and packing them in bags

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many desiring to know more about the expensive raw material

A Nigerian man identified as @HarunaBraimoh1 on Twitter has revealed the presence of lithium in Edo State, Nigeria.

Haruna Braimoh, in a tweet accompanied by a photo, proudly displayed a top-grade sample of lithium obtained from the bush near Imeke village, close to Auchi.

Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Getty Images, HarunaBraimoh/Twitter

Source: UGC

Nigerian man shares video of lithium found in Edo state

Adding to the excitement, @zaddyofbenin shared a captivating video revealing a substantial quantity of lithium, prompting speculation and curiosity among netizens.

He shared the video with the caption, "Truly Edo is blessed with lots and lots of solid materials, can you guess which solid material this is?"

Reactions trail viral video of lithium packed in bags in Edo

The discovery of lithium in Edo State has ignited discussions about the region's rich mineral resources and the potential economic opportunities it may bring.

As netizens eagerly await further information and analysis, the tweets have shed light on the untapped potential of the area, leaving many intrigued and hopeful for the future.

@enomaojo2 commented:

“Please Edo government shouldn't allow the Chinese to be involved in this.”

@sclinton439 said:

“China, America and the west Right now watching the video. They are about to shut down all roads leading to edo state.”

@xaxu049 reacted:

“What is it? Who's buying it? Does it benefit the people of the host community? Are human resources being exploited in the process of the exploiting the solid mineral? I hope someone out there has an answer to my concerns.”

@ImEdaki commented:

“I can't remember the name of the stone but it is used for producing cement.”

@heshpee reacted:

“Lithium.”

@jackieee said:

"This is so much money when used rightly. You are rich. Nigerian is blessed."

@haruna commented:

"Lithium!! I have some of it!!"

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng