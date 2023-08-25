A right-hand amputee has slammed those criticising her for keeping a positive outlook on life despite her condition

The confident lady said she sees herself with two hands, contrary to what some people think

According to her, she slays, wears crop tops and does things like someone without an amputation

Maryann, a Nigerian lady with one hand, has shamed her critics as she encouraged netizens with her condition.

Maryann noted that some people say she doesn't act like someone with one hand and slammed such critics, saying she sees herself with two hands.

Maryann said she sees herself as a baddie. Photo Credit: @maryann_officiall

Maryann asked where such people found one hand, adding that with her one hand, she still slays and steps out without shame.

Her words:

"Some people go dey make funny comments like you don't act like someone with one hand, even with your one hand you still dey do shakara. Stop am! Na only you dey see one hand.

"I see myself with two hands. You dey craze? Where you see one hand? With my one hand, i dey slay, i dey wear crop top enter anywhere...

"With this my one hand I feel like a baddie. I feel like a barbie girl. I don't used to see myself with one hand..."

Maryann motivated people

The confident lady, in a TikTok video, urged people battling one disability or the other to embrace their scars. She maintained that they shouldn't allow people's opinions to limit them.

Maryann said:

"...Use this video to motivate yourself girl. Rock that one hand. Rock that one leg. Rock that thing that makes it look like you're dis.figured... Rock your scars. Don't let anyone limit you. Don't let anyone make you feel you are supposed to be hiding..."

Watch the video below:

Maryann inspired people with her confidence

Blessing Osinachi said:

"I know big tummy girls have gotten some hope here anyways make I follow una."

Juwon said:

"Your only motivation is you.

"When you begin to lean on people to gain their pity; you loose ur dignity gradually.

"You look good dear."

Diala Jenni said:

"Lemme go buy Crop top, to wear on my bellllllllllllleeeee, nobody can tell me anything."

Charis said:

"There can never be a disability with a personality such as yours. I didn't notice till you mentioned it. Lots of love from here!"

nnametuadaikennao said:

"Tell them dear. I just love ur confidence. Each time I see ur videos I see courage."

Lee Coleman said:

"Lost my jun sis cuz she refused having her hand amputated after her fingers have already been, miss you girl. Her's was also left hand RIP️dear."

Soniasweetgirl said:

"You even get confidence pass who get two hands like I love this woman."

Lady with one arm bags degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady with one arm had bagged a bachelor's degree.

Growing up with only one hand, Gabriela learnt to love herself the way she is and chose to focus on pursuing her dreams.

According to the intelligent lady, her condition never stopped her from attending school because she diverted all her attention to her goals and aspirations. The proud graduate advised those facing challenges to never give up on achieving their dreams.

