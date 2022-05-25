A beautiful lady, Gabriela E. Clarke, has bagged a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Humanities despite disability challenges

Gabriela shared her emotional story on LinkedIn to inspire people living with disabilities and facing challenges in life

The lady said her disability did not stop her from achieving her goals because she learnt to love and believe in herself

Gabriela E. Clarke, a beautiful graduate of The College of Saint Rose has inspired people to always follow their dreams and say no to challenges.

The beautiful lady who recently bagged a degree in Arts and Humanities despite having only one arm shared the inspirational post on LinkedIn.

Growing up with only one hand, Gabriela learnt to love herself the way she is and chose to focus on pursuing her dreams.

Lady with one hand bags bachelor's degree Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Gabriela Clarke

According to the smart lady, her condition never stopped her from going to school because she diverted all her attention to her goals and aspirations.

In her words:

"My disability has NEVER stopped me from accomplishing any goal in my life. Receiving my Bachelor's degree in Arts and Humanities is proof that I can do it."

Gabriela sends inspirational message to people living with disabilities

The proud graduate went ahead to advise those facing challenges to never give up on achieving their dreams.

"If you are someone with a disability, do not let it discourage you. You have the ABILITY, and that is why they DISlike you! I hope I inspire those who feel like they can't accomplish their goals due to situations that life has put them through. GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES", she said.

Social media users congratulate Gabriela

John Ozah said:

"A disability is an ability. Kudos to Gabriela. This is a great achievement. Congratulations!"

Uche Nwokocha noted:

"There is ability in disability."

Sunday Bassey added:

"God will continue to help you amen."

Richie Akindele stated:

"You sure aren’t mistake! Wonderfully, fearfully made. Keep going."

