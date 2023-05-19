A Nigerian lady who has just one hand has refused to pity herself as she uses it to clean up her clothes

The lady said she lives in Victoria Island, Lagos, and there was no one in sight to help, so she did it by herself

The video has gone viral and attracted praise from TikTok users who called her a superwoman for being strong

A Nigerian lady is determined not to pity herself despite having only one hand.

The lady posted a video using her TikTok handle, @olivia_malachy, and she showed when she washed her clothes.

The lady uses one hand to do her laundry. Photo credit: TikTok/@olivia_malachy.

Source: TikTok

It is not clear what happened to her left hand, but it appears to have been amputated.

Video shows a beautiful lady who has only one hand

Because she has only one hand, she said people usually helped her to do some of her chores when she lived in Ajah, Lagos.

But now that she has relocated to Victoria Island, it has become hard finding someone who could help her.

Therefore, she decided to wash her clothes without asking for help from anyone. But she also said finding people who would help her in VI is hard as everyone seems busy.

The video has gone viral and touched many of her followers on TikTok. Some of them took to the comment section to describe her as a superwoman.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of one-handed woman washing clothes

@user7755013115403 said:

"God bless you."

@ngozichukwu said:

"You are indeed a superwoman."

@Stanley Moses commented:

"May God grant you your heart desires. Please be strong."

@ulomaamanda335 said:

"You are strong my dear."

@Tika Marris commented:

"You're strong. I love you."

@prohetress Amara okeke

"We are proud of you. Keep moving forward, more grace."

@ONYIYECHUKWU said:

"You are a superwoman indeed."

@Empress recipes said:

"I love your spirit."

Video shows a lady dancing with only one leg

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who has only one leg danced with it in a spectacular way.

The lady used his left leg to stand at a place that looked like a school compound.

She used the upper parts of her body, including her hand to dance in a touching way.

