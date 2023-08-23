A video of a female employer who asked her staff to act like her has gone viral on TikTok

The lady who acted like her boss in the video showed that she had studied her employer for so long

She was so point with her mimicking of her boss that moved many people to laughter after watching the video

Such was her precision in mimicking her superior that it elicited widespread laughter and amusement among viewers.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User297973506280:

"This particular worker dey really watch you o... and she fine too."

Ola's beauty care said:

"She won resemble bukunmi small."

ImageOfLife:

"You no even sit down 10 sec before you start your Wahala."

Ghetto Buster:

"That is the attitude of a responsible Woman that got bills to pay."

Preshfx:

"Low budget Agemo only few will understand."

Oluwa Bukunmi:

"She's pretty sha."

Kendoking:

"This particular one is a monitoring spirit... She no laugh at all. God abeg save us from see finish people ooo."

EshinlokunOluwarotimi:

"You are the actor of the year."

Tori torun:

"One thing I noticed from the previous part and now, the boss always greet them first which is something."

Bumize:

"Seriously if all the bosses can do dis, it will help them to see what they are not doing right, well done."

Daddythurayya:

"They way agemo Agemo look-a-like stretches her arm is so cUte like a mother."

