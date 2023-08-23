Netizens have reacted to the 2023 WASSCE result of a Lekki schoolgirl

The Delta indigene took mathematics, English, data processing and four other subjects and had stellar grades in all

While people disputed the claim that her result was the overall best for 2023, others hailed the girl's academic feat

A Delta indigene, Amarie Mitchelle Ogheneserome, has been commended on social media for her performance in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The chief executive officer of Aclan Farms Ventures, Sagacious Louis, shared Amarie's result on Facebook, describing it as the best for 2023.

Image of schoolgirl used is not related to the owner of the result in the story but from the same school. Photo Credit: Sagacious Louis, Allaboutschoolsng

He said Amarie, who hails from Araya in the Isoko South local government area of Delta state, should be celebrated, tagging her as a great student with a brain.

He wrote:

"Congratulations!

"An indigene of Deltan State, AMARIE MITCHELLE OGHENESEROME from Araya in Isoko South Local Government has scored the best result in the just concluded West Africa Examination Council, clearing all subject A1.

"Let's celebrate Great Student with brain."

Amarie Mitchelle Ogheneserome cleared all subjects

From the result he shared, Legit.ng observed Amarie, who took the exam in Lead-forte Gate College, a leading school in Lekki, Lagos, scored As in all the nine subjects she sat for.

She took mathematics, English, data processing, economics, civic education, visual art, commerce and computer studies.

Amarie Mitchelle Ogheneserome's result caused an uproar

Akpowene Victory said:

"It would have been nice if she had attended a school in Delta. Much better if it was in Araya."

Comr Odio Don Odafe said:

"We are too quick to press. Una don start again. Same thing happened in JAMB."

Mohammed Sani Tsaibu said:

"Congratulations. There are other A candidates like this one. Congratulations to all of them."

Oromena Atanafe said:

"Congratulations. You are make us proud. More grace."

Michael Stanley Ekwuye said:

"Congratulations to her. But I hope this is the real result?"

John Odutemu said:

"Scored the best or one of the best?

"She did extremely well but this best is not entirely true."

Benue girl's WAEC result stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Benue girl's WAEC result had stunned netizens.

According to Ukan, the 17-year-old girl from Mbaakon, Mbadede Council Ward, Vandeikya Local Government of Benue state, was the head girl in her primary school - Lady Victoria Academy primary school, logo 2 in Makurdi.

Zipporah recorded 3 As in her civic education, biology and fisheries and had Bs in the other subjects taken in her WAEC. For her JAMB, she scored 288 and is awaiting the release of her NECO result.

