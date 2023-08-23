A science student who wrote the 2023 West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE did well in civic education

The student, Idaewore Felicity, scored F9 in chemistry and D7 in physics but recorded C5 in civic education in her 2023 WAEC

Felicity wrote her 2023 WAEC examination at System Education School Abuja, but the result has gone viral and sparked reactions

An online printout of a West African Examination Council, WAEC result is trending on social media.

The student, Idaewore Felicity, sat for the WASCE examination in 2023 at System Education School Abuja.

The result of her WAEC performance was posted in a Facebook group known as WAEC and NECO Exam Expo 2023.

Science student blames school for poor performance in 2023 WAEC

Felicity's WAEC result was made public by a Facebook user, Dç Xtåçy who blamed the school for her poor performance.

The online WAEC printout shows that Falicity is a science student and she did well in civic education where she scored C5.

Felicity scored C6 in Economics and E8 in English, which is not so impressive. She recorded an F9 in chemistry, D7 in physics and C8 in animal husbandry.

She made B3 in computer studies but scored E8 in mathematics. People are saying the Facebook user should not have made the WAEC result public, and it is not the fault of the school but the candidate.

Reactions as science student makes WAEC result public

Bamidele Oluwatimilehin Olaitan Timmijaz said:

"You go explain tire."

Martins Ordedoo Ternenge asked:

"Is it the school or the candidate."

Happiness Arthur Ekene said:

"There is no point in publishing these.it doesn't make any sense. It's foolish."

De Don said:

"There's nothing wrong with that school. You were never ready to take the examination."

Science student performs badly in WAEC

