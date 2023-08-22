A brilliant girl died after sitting for her West African Senior School Certificate Examination and passing with 9As

The girl, Chinecherem Promise Ibeh, also got a scholarship to study software engineering in the United Kingdom

A burial flyer seen on several Facebook walls indicated that the girl was from Umunneochi local government area of Abia state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A girl who scored 9As in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has reportedly passed away.

The young girl, Chinecherem Promise Ibeh, was from Umunneochi local government area of Abia state.

Chinecherem died after scoring 9As in WAEC and getting a scholarship. Photo credit: Various, but seen on the Facebook wall of Ofoke Bright Ikenna.

Source: Facebook

Chinecherem, who was just 15, performed excellently well in the 2023 WAEC examination.

After scoring 9As in WAEC, the girl also got a full scholarship to study software engineering in the United Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Girl allegedly poisoned after scoring 9As in WAEC

People who posted the story on Facebook alleged that Chinecherem was poisoned, but this was not independently confirmed.

One of those who posted the story is Ofoke Bright Ikenna. He wrote:

"An exceptionally brilliant girl child from Abia state has been k1LLed by her stepmother out of jealousy and envy. The stepmother has since confessed that she poisoned her to death.

"Chinecherem got 9As in Senior Secondary Certificate of Education (SSCE) and subsequently won a scholarship to study Software Engineering at a UK university. May her soul rest in peace."

Others who posted Chinecherem's burial arrangement also told the same story. The burial arrangement signed by Sunday Ibeh described Chinecherem's death as a painful one, but it did not explain how she died.

People who saw the story confessed that it broke their hearts.

Reactions as Nigerian girl dies after scoring 9As in WAEC

Esther Ify wrote:

"Too bad. May her soul rest in peace Amen."

Decency Chibest commented:

"So sad. May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord."

OgbagaLawrence Blessing Obumneme reacted:

"What a wicked world. May her soul rest in peace."

Adline Akam Alo Eunice said:

"That is the result of polygamous home. Good things has never come out of it."

Mmesoma apologises to JAMB

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ejikeme Mmesoma issued a public apology to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

Mmesoma was found to have forged her UTME result after it was sent to her.

The young girl claimed that she scored 362 in JAMB, but the result was disputed by the examination boy.

Source: Legit.ng