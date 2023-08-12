A brilliant secondary school student was given many awards for excelling in her subjects among her peers

For several seconds, her teacher kept rolling her awards as they presented her with certificates and a medal

Many people who reacted to her video wondered if the student was the only one in her class to get many awards

A Nigerian lady has captured the moment her sister graduated as the best student with many awards. She was so celebrated.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions online, the girl emerged as the best in many subjects, including government.

The student tried to hold all her awards. Photo source: @ur_gurldera

Brilliant girl emerged as best student

As her feats were announced, she was given a certificate of award for each. She struggled to hold on to all of them at a point in the video.

Many people who watched the award ceremony wondered if she was the only one in the class to get all the awards. Her clip was shared by her @ur_gurldera.

Vhyne said:

"Nawa for the woman giving the award o."

preorderwithxster said:

"Other parents will be like no be your mate be dat."

Bright wondered:

"Na only am dey the class?"

Lisa said:

"Make she enter University first. God go see her through sha."

E said:

"If I Dey there I go just disappear, my mama go use mouth finish me."

norahnelly3101 said:

"Girls way day ans ijeoma day get sence congrats babe girl."

Pretty Mira said:

"And na my namesake , people wey Dey answer miracle are so intelligent no cap."

Yvonne said:

"Na wA oh. Where d rest of d class? Abi na only am dey class."

psalmwealth said:

"I never collect any before, I pray my children can."

Princess see said:

"I remembered that day i was also given this too but as i reach Auchipoly things change."

Mac_G Fx said:

"This one my mama go say 'shebi na your mate dey collect award'."

