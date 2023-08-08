A Nigerian boy scored A1 in the nine subjects he sat for in the 2023 West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE

The boy, Isa Salmanu, is a student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, and he also emerged as the school's best student for the class of 2023

Isa also scored 347 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, UTME and his story went viral as people hail him

A Nigerian boy scored A1 parallel in the nine subjects he wrote in his 2023 WAEC.

The intelligent boy, Isa Salmanu registered for nine subjects in the 2023 WASCE, and he passed all with flying colours.

Isa Salmanu scored A1 in nine subjects in WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Caleb Charles Sogbey.

Source: Facebook

Isa is a student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja and his story was posted on Facebook by Caleb Charles Sogbey.

Charles wrote while sharing the story:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Behold our valedictorian Isa Salmanu. Best graduating student Premiere Academy class of 2023. Congratulations to Salmanu, Congratulations to Premiere Academy."

Boy scores A1 in Further Mathematics, English and 7 other subjects in 2023 WAEC

An analysis of Salmanu's result slip posted on Facebook shows that he registered for Economics, Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

Other subjects he got A1 include, Physics Computer Studies, and Radio and Television Electronics Works.

Salmanu also scored 347 in his JAMB-UTME. The result has stunned many Facebook users.

The West African Examination Council, WAEC released the 2023 WASCE results on on Monday, August 7.

Original WAEC certificate used to wrap suya

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an original WAEC certificate was used to wrap suya by a local meat seller.

The WAEC certificate belonging to Oweisana Braduce shows that he scored A1 in Economics and C4 in the English language.

A photo of the certificate shows that Oweisana sat for the WAEC examination in June 2011 and that he was born in 1991.

Oweisana also scored B3 in Agricultural Science and B3 in Biology. But curiously, there is no record for Mathematics.

People who saw the certificate wondered how it got into the hands of meat sellers and why the man did not sit for Mathematics.

Source: Legit.ng