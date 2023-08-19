The WAEC and JAMB results of a young girl who finished as the overall best student in her secondary school have surfaced online

The girl, who was the head girl in her primary school, scored 3 As in her WAEC and had B3 in English language and further mathematics

The brilliant 17-year-old girl desires a scholarship to help her pursue her dream of studying medicine

Iorwuese Msendoo Zipporah, the overall best student of W.M Bristow secondary school Gboko during her graduating year, has been celebrated on social media after her WAEC and JAMB results emerged online.

Advocate Ukan Kurugh, shared the girl's photo alongside her WAEC and JAMB results on Facebook as he made an appeal for a scholarship to help her pursue her dream of studying medicine.

Iorwuese Msendoo Zipporah performed well in her WAEC and JAMB exams. Photo Credit: Ukan Kurugh

Source: Facebook

Zipporah was the head girl in primary school

According to Ukan, the 17-year-old girl, who hails from Mbaakon, Mbadede Council Ward, Vandeikya Local Government of Benue state, was the head girl in her primary school - Lady Victoria Academy primary school, logo 2 in Makurdi.

Zipporah recorded 3 As in her civic education, biology and fisheries and had Bs in the other subjects taken in her WAEC. For her JAMB, she scored 288 and is awaiting the release of her NECO result.

Ukan added that the young girl was disciplined and studious in secondary school. Netizens hailed her academic feats and wished her well.

Netizens were impressed by Iorwuese Msendoo Zipporah's performance

Mnzough Terseer Gerald said:

"Wow, what a great performance, keep it up girl, you surely go places."

Awas Atelier said:

"Really impressive,

"I watched the video of her graduation ceremony where she was collecting awards, I had goosebumps. she cleared everything ."

Wedikpa Terzungwe Bernard said:

"Oh Ukan Kurugh my eyes soaked with tears while watching the video on the day of the graduation. She's really a hardworking girl, may God send her destiny helpers to locate her..."

Jennifer Tersaa Tiza said:

"This one deserves a scholarship abroad but no our govt won’t see this post or her hard work."

Adagba Iwueseter said:

"This one nah father sister make we match her enter government house sharp sharp."

