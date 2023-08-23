A Course representative of accounting department and his assistant have been declared wanted for running away with their coursemates' textbook money

Photos of the two accused students of Ignatius Ajuru University have been making the rounds on social media

A copy of a petition written to the dean of the faculty of management sciences on the matter has also surfaced online

A course representative of Ignatius Ajuru University, identified as Henry Boma Ekine, and his assistant, Princess Boniface, have been accused of embezzling N6.4 million textbook funds paid to them.

The accountancy department course rep's photos and that of his assistant made the rounds on social media, with unconfirmed reports claiming that the university declared them wanted.

The course rep and his assistant reportedly stole N6.4 million in textbook funds. Photo Credit: Iwor Romgbo, iauoe.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

The money was paid by over 150 students

Giving more insight into the incident, a Facebook user, Iwor Romgbo, stated that the course rep and his assistant were declared wanted by the university for running away with the whopping sum.

According to Iwor, the money was paid by over 150 students final year students for four different textbooks.

A petition written to the dean of the faculty dated August 11 showed the textbooks paid for include financial accounting, corporate finance, tax and tax management and management accounting.

Netizens react to the Ignatius Ajuru University incident

James Gwene said:

"New life acquired as for the four years suffer for university qualification na that same school go sell as for them."

King Sley said:

"I'm only wondering how many the coursemates are and how much the textbooks cost that it's amounting to N6.4m."

Ada Splendour said:

"Some people's mentality about Money is something else,so what can 6.5 m do for the both of them? Abandoned their four years effort and sacrifice mteeew."

Grace Asuquo said:

"This story no clear o.

"Just textbooks, 6.4 million ah. Na d whole school buy d textbook?"

AnnieVick Digital Empress said:

"400level final year students?, because of money abandon all their efforts schooling for the past 4yrs, Chai."

Eze Afamuefuna Chukwumaijem said:

"But how can a lecture or whatever he or she maybe left a huge amount of money in the hands of a student for so long is it not stupidity?

"Abeg if na me I go do the same am not your bank account the more u are looking at the money the more it push u to do otherwise,am sure these guys dey Canada now because that money is enough to foot their expenses to Canada."

