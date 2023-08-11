A final-year student has caused an uproar on social media after sharing a photo of her handwritten graduation list

In the photo which she shared via the TikTok app, the lady listed items which summed up to a whopping N342,000

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many advising the lady to cancel some items on the list

A TikTok user identified as @lisa_real has caused a stir online after sharing a photo of her extravagant graduation wishlist.

The list consisted of various items that she desired to purchase to celebrate her milestone achievement.

Nigerian lady displays her N342k graduation list Photo credit: @lisareal/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, upon calculating the total cost of the items, she was left shocked by the exorbitant sum it amounted to.

The items listed by Lisa included a 12" Bone Straight hair priced at N102,000, 16" Bouncy hair at N80,000, bags at N30,000, sneakers at N35,000, shorts at N8,000, a jersey at N15,000, Denim on Denim outfit at N14,000, a Corporate Dress at N15,000, Zara heels at N16,000, jewellery at N10,000, Sign out Jeans at N9,000, and a V-neck polo at N8,000.

The total cost of these items as revealed by the lady added up to a staggering N342,000.

Expressing her disbelief, Lisa wrote,

"Where I won see this kin money on top say I wan graduate."

Reactions as lady shows off exorbitant graduation list

The post quickly gained attention with netizens sharing their reactions to the extravagant wishlist.

@Fav_Bitch said:

“Your own good sef. My own na 500 and smth.”

@Beejayvibes commented:

“Me wey calculate 102,500, you be rich kidd.”

@Adunniscollection reacted:

“No spend the money finish, the one wey you go spend after school reach times 3 of this.”

@Tylergrey25 reacted:

“God thought I was the only one thinking about this.”

@cakes in Delta said:

“Omo fear no gree me write my own.”

@Tare reacted:

“I never write my own.”

@Big~_bethany commented:

“Shey I fit just collect my certificate? No be must say I go do sign out. Cos this final lap is soo tiring.”

@Prettypreye Hairaffairs said:

“I don spend 700k buy only hair my blood is not flowing again I go see this list from the start o.”

@Empress said:

“My own pass like this oo thinkness won finish me.”

@Kejubabby reacted:

“I don reduce my budget from 320k to 160k o no be me go get high BP.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl graduates at 18 years in flying colours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl identified as @blosomtechsiast on Twitter has impressed netizens after sharing her academic achievement.

According to her post, she emerged as the best-graduating student in the Software Engineering department of her school, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.84 out of 5. Despite the odds and uncertainties, Blossom was able to achieve this feat at the young age of 18.

She wrote: “A week ago, God did a thing! - best-graduating student, software engineering department (4.84/5) - BSc Software Engineering (First Class Honors) against all odds and uncertainties, bagged these at 18! So happy, so proud." Her post has garnered much attention on Twitter, with many congratulating her on her outstanding achievement. However, others were concerned about her age.

