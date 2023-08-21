A team of students from the Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, successfully built a humanoid robot

The group of students, made up of eight girls, took up the task of building their own robot and putting their school on the tech map

A video showed how the robot works, and the FGGC girls explained what they went through before accomplishing the task

A team of eight brilliant Nigerian girls successfully built a humanoid robot in Sagamu, Ogun state.

The girls are students of the Federal Government Girls College, Shagamu, where they built the complicated machine.

The FGGS girls built a humanoid robot that works. Photo credit: Facebook/Adejoke Tawa Yusuf, and Twitter @interet.

A video posted on Twitter by Channel TV shows the girls demonstrating how the machine works.

The robot looks tall and has a head, hands and legs and other visible body parts, just like a human being.

The girls explained that the robot is named Okikiola Sagamu and that they faced a lot of challenges in building it.

Students of FGGC Sagamu build robot that can talk

The robot was made to define what coronavirus means. It also recognises faces and interacts with people.

Building the robot took the eight Sagamu girls close to one year as they worked on it without giving up on their dream.

The Okikiola Sagamu robot has made the girls popular and put the school's name on the tech map.

Reactions as FGGC students build a humanoid robot

@kuwait_magix said:

"Commendable, I wish more resources could be made accessible to them. But our government no dey send."

@solypapy said:

"This is lovely. Kids in our schools should start looking at stuff like this."

@voxofjustice said:

"The Nigerian Government will never improve on this unless they find a means of using the idea to launder money or steal from the nation's financial reserve."

@arcadianlife reacted:

"I love this practical-based work. This should be promoted more in Nigerian education."

