A young lady caused quite a stir as she approached her course representative and proposed to him

The man, who was sitting on a seat, looked stunned as she came close to him, stooped to his level and took his hand

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users shared their thoughts on the lady's daring move

A video of a lady proposing marriage to her course representative in class has stirred reactions online.

The lady left her seat, approached the course rep where he sat and stunningly pulled the surprise.

She first stooped to his level, took his hand and slotted the ring in, quite to the amusement of the young man.

Legit.ng, however gathered that it was purely for fun, but netizens shared their thoughts on the coursemates' video.

Some persons joked about who they thought would take care of the other should they get married. Others gushed over the clip.

The clip had garnered over 130k views at the time of this report.

Social media reactions to the lady proposing to her course rep

Adjoa Honey said:

"Is this how to propose boie."

anyagrevivian said:

"I will take him from you."

sawudiya1 said:

"So sweet."

user8551637195904 said:

"So who is the boy and who is the gal too."

Asare Geogina said:

"So who is going to take care of his /her partner."

Tina fresh said:

"See you have to marry him ooo cause you guys look cute ❤️ tell him you’re serious."

Mina said:

"My course mates are doing the most…Eyy Danny."

ansongemm said:

"That is the way we like it in the town."

Lyrical12Criddle said:

"Your mom is grateful to you wai."

Lady proposes to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a bold lady had proposed marriage to her man.

In what looked like a celebratory occasion, owing to the arrangement of the scene, the lady suddenly went on her knees before her man.

She brought out an engagement ring and, with a smile, stretched it forth to her boyfriend. After laughing for some seconds, the young man was amused and accepted her proposal.

