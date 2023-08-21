A fresh graduate of Covenant University stunned netizens after she boldly sent a job proposal to singer Davido on Twitter

The economics graduate noted that though it might be a long shot, she would shamelessly advertise herself

Apart from offering to be the Unavailable crooner's junior assistant or PR consultant, she added that she could do anything for him

Mmesoma, a fresh Covenant University graduate, has taken to Twitter to beg Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for a job.

Quoting the singer's "This year will favor us" tweet, Mmesoma admitted that she understands it might be a long shot but would showcase herself without shame.

Mmesoma appealed to Davido for a job. Photo Credit: (@nmesomaa_)

Source: Twitter

Mmesoma promised to work in any capacity

The economics graduate said she could be Davido's Public Relations consultant, his junior assistant or anything at all.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mmesoma added that she needed a job badly and hoped the singer's generosity would come through for her.

"This might be a long shot but I'll shamelessly advertise myself. Davido I'm a fresh economics graduate of covenant university looking for a job. I could be a junior assistant, P.R consultant or anything at all. I just need a job badly and I know you're generous. Twitter abeg," she wrote.

Her tweet has garnered over 11k likes and over 5k reposts as netizens encouraged her, with some tagging Davido to draw his attention to it.

See Mmesoma's tweet below:

Mmesoma's job appeal received support from Twitter users

@osahenomaaaaa said:

"I know job hunting can be very stressful and mentally draining, I work in an HR Firm, if you’d like to work in the bank kindly send cv to my dm."

@temidayo_tii said:

"Goodluck to you ❤.

"And I tap into your anointing, we plenty we dey find work."

@onyedikachi_ said:

"Good luck, and may God grant your wish."

@whytecaleb37 said:

"Kukuma talk say u wan join the queue.....we know this moves."

@Mikexd148 said:

"This is when you need the “go girl”comment.

"Rooting for you!"

@thelady_shona said:

"Be shameless in your pursuit for excellence."

@femi_gunz said:

"You deserve it."

@Teebriggs001 said:

"There's no shame in this..wish you luck."

Lady begs Davido to employ her as pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady had begged Davido to employ her as his pilot.

In pitching her qualifications to the Holy Ground crooner, 24-year-old Omolara said that she has a commercial pilot licence in flying aeroplanes.

Omolara added that she would love to be employed to fly the jet behind him. The lady asked for the opportunity to meet the singer and speak further about her qualifications. Her tweet gathered over 13k likes with almost 6k retweets and hundreds of comments.

Source: Legit.ng