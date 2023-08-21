A Nigerian school, Erudite Millennium, has recorded excellent results in Cambridge International Examination

The co-educational institution recorded 100% pass in the 2023 Cambridge Examination, which was held across 135 countries

Information obtained by Legit.ng revealed that the Ibadan-based school presented 21 students for the examination and they all passed

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

21 students from a Nigerian school located in Ibadan performed excellently well in the 2023 Cambridge International Examination.

The gap-year school, Erudite Millennium, recorded 100% passes in the recently conducted A-level examinations by Cambridge International Education.

The school recorded 100% pass in the Cambridge Examination. Photo credit: Photo Nugget.

Source: Original

What made the performance by the students awesome was that their preparation was very short.

The school has revealed that it had only four to six months to get the students ready to sit for the important international test.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the Chief Executive Officer of Erudite Millennium Ltd, Mr Saheed Oladele, said 237,000 students sat for the May/June Cambridge A' Level examinations in 135 countries.

He revealed that all the 21 students prepared for the examination by the school passed.

Also, none of the students recorded a U (ungraded) as they did well, thereby making the school proud.

His words:

''We especially thank God for these blessings. We presented 21 students and none of them got a single U (ungraded) in any subject. This is rare.

"In this humbling Cambridge season, we produced the celebrated result that got us a British Council's country best award recently three times this time.

Mr Oladele advised parents not to rush their children to the university but to allow them to go through a gap school.

He said:

''The 14-year-old boy, the youngest to be admitted to Erudite A' Level programme, that we spoke about in our interview on AIT got 14/16 points. Ahead of the next SAT, he is currently being groomed to blend tech with medicine.

''A student who had to go through our Remedial O' Level Programme first to pass WAEC GCE also got 14/16 points in Cambridge A' Level within six months".

Ejikeme Mmesoma banned from JAMB

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of forging her JAMB result.

The student was said to have converted the result from 249 to 362.

Mmesoma has since been banned from participating in the public examination for three years.

Source: Legit.ng