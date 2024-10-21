The retirement of Bishop David Abioye from the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel is still trending online

The man of God retired at the age of 63 after serving the Living Faith Church for decades as a renowned preacher

More photos from the retirement valedictory service have flooded social media as people congratulate Bishop Abioye for his meritorious service

A lot of people are congratulating Bishop David Abioye for his successful retirement from the Living Faith Church.

Bishop Abioye retired from the sprawling church after serving for several decades.

The popular Bishop Abioye retired from Winners Chapel. Photos: X/Bishop David Abioye.

Why Bishop David Abioye retired from Winners Chappel

According to the church's rules contained in its document called The Mandate, leaders are to retire at the age 55.

Only the founding leader, Bishop David Oyedepo would serve for life and subsequent leaders will follow the existing rule.

Another leader who retired from the church is Bishop Thomas Aremu.

Meanwhile, photos of the retirement valedictory service have flooded social media, and Bishop Abioye posted some by himself.

He captioned the photos:

"I’m humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men! Enjoy these beautiful moments from the valedictory service yesterday."

Bishop Abioye retired from the church leadership at the age of 63.

See the photos below:

Reactions to the retirement of Bishop David Abioye

@janetfunmi said:

"I started listening to your tapes since I was a teenager. It helped me in life."

@ibirogba2000 said:

"May God continue to bless you sir and encourage you in Jesus name."

@ehipraise said:

"Congratulations sir. We celebrate you. God bless you sir."

@Zolae4 said:

"Congratulations Sir! You're a true Servant of the living God."

@Olacunley said:

"Grateful to God for an Exemplary life sir..u have laid a mark of excellent stewardship to us in this geno and that which to come that we will ever celebrate."

@benau2020 said:

"May the Almighty God continue to bless, sir. More grace in the service of God. Your post-retirement will be more glorious than years back. The Almighty God will lead you on the next step, Ps 119:133a."

Bishop Aremu affirms loyalty to Winners Chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu of the Winners Chapel said he is loyal to the church.

He disclosed that he is not planning to open his own church.

Aremu — who like Bishop Abioye is quitting Winners Chapel — said God’s presence is his greatest asset and he has seen God in practical terms.

