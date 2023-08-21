Netizens have recounted the story of a Nigerian man, Sarki Abba, who was forced to rewrite his WASSCE exams in 1984

It was gathered that the brilliant man had an excellent result with 9as and this raised doubts about the authenticity of his result

However, after writing the exams for the second time, he proved himself and was given the accolades he deserved

Sarki Abba, a student from Kano state, amazed exam authorities with his exceptional performance in the 1984 WASSCE exams, scoring 9 distinctions.

Doubting his achievement, he was brought to Lagos to retake the exams under strict supervision.

Sarki Abba was asked to rewrite his WAEC exams in 1984 Photo credit: Sarki Abba

Abba confirms his brilliance, shocks examiners

To everyone's astonishment, Abba once again achieved 9 A1 grades, leading to an apology from the authorities and the establishment of the National Merit Award.

Abba continued to shine academically, graduating as the overall best medical student at ABU, Zaria in 1989/90.

Bayo Saburi Badmos wrote on Facebook:

“Meet Sarki Abba from Kano State, the genius that was made to rewrite WASCE after scoring 9 distinctions In 1984, 16-year-old Abba, a student of Science Secondary School Dawakin Tofa, scored 9 distinctions (8 A1 and 1 A2) in his West African Senior School Certificate (WASCE) Exams.

"Examination authorities in Lagos didn't believe Abba made those excellent scores without cheating. The authorities provided a car that took Abba to Lagos in order to retake the exam. Abba was made to take the 9 exams in a duration of 3 days, under heavy supervision.

"After marking the rescheduled exams, he scored 9 A1 (the only 'A2' he had in English Language before the retake, became 'Al' resulted to 9 A1) Faced with shock, the authorities apologized and instituted the National Merit Award. And, rightfully, Sarki Abba was the first recipient of the award.

Abba continued to excel academically

It was also gathered that the same man emerged as the overall best graduating and best medical student at ABU Zaria.

"In 1989/90 school session, 21, Sarki Abba graduated as OVERALL BEST Medical Student, and OVERALL BEST Graduating Student at ABU, Zaria- he was just 21. These are the kinds of stuff our sons and daughters should be inspired by, not rubbish like BB Naija. O Lord, please, save our country, Bayo said.

