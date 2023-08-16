Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has commended some Nigerian students for their excellent performance in the 2023 WAEC and JAMB

Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, has commended some students who performed excellently in the 2023 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.

In 2023, JAMB conducted its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), while WAEC subsequently conducted its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a tweet on Wednesday, August 16, the former governor of Anambra State commended the pupils for their brilliant performance in the 2023 JAMB and WAEC examinations.

Obi mentioned the names of some of the students with the best results in the 2023 JAMB and WAEC, limiting it to those who scored A1 parallel in the WASSCE.

List of best JAMB, WAEC candidates in 2023

Below is the list of best candidates as mentioned by Peter Obi:

Umeh Kamsiyochukwu, the UTME top scorer with 360 Amaechina Chibusonma got nine A1s in nine subjects. Oloruntola Mutiu, also got nine A1s in WAEC Awofeso Aisha Omotola, nine A1 in WAEC Adesina Shalom Ololade, nine A1 in WAEC Omoyeni Joy Folakemi, nine A1 in WAEC

The Labour Party chieftain expressed optimism that Nigeria will get it right and its pupils will compete with the best of their mates on the international scene and insisted that the country needs more investment in education to accelerate its growth.

His statement reads in part:

"I celebrate them for the efforts and sacrifices they made to achieve such amazing results. I appreciate their schools and teachers who, through their dedication to the growth of education, the students were able to learn and grow."

