A Nigerian girl has been celebrated massively on social media after clearing her WAEC examinations

A photo of her result trending on Facebook showed that she passed all her examinations with flying colours

It was also gathered that the same girl had emerged as the best graduating student of Airforce secondary school, Ikeja

Zara Onyinye, a Facebook user, has celebrated the outstanding academic achievement of Awofeso Aisha Omotola.

Zara shared the remarkable feat accomplished by Awofeso, who was named the overall best-graduating student at Air Force Secondary School in Ikeja, Lagos.

WAEC result of Airforce school girl with 9As Photo credit: Zara Onyinye/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In her post, Zara expressed her admiration for Awofeso's exceptional performance and congratulated her on the remarkable grades she achieved across various subjects in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

Nigerian girl clears WAEC exams with 9As

Awofeso received the highest grade of A1 in Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Animal Husbandry, and Computer Science.

She wrote:

“Love celebrating brains, Excellence, Condour. Congratulations my baby AWOFESO AISHA OMOTOLA. She is the 2023 Best Overall graduating student Air Force Secondary School Ikeja. Lagos.”

Reactions trail post of Nigerian girl who packed 9as in WAEC

Zara's post received an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from friends, family, and followers who were inspired by Awofeso's academic success.

See the post below:

Girl clears her WAEC 2023 exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 16-year-old Nigerian girl, Falade Ayomide Esther, has cleared her 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result with 8 A1s, scoring just a B2 in economics.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Ayomide scored A1 in critical subjects like English and mathematics. The 16-year-old, who had been taking a first position since she was in JSS 1, said she hopes to study economics at Covenant University.

The brilliant student noted that her success did not surprise her parents as she had straight A's in her mock WAEC exam.

Source: Legit.ng