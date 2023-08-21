A lady removed all her makeup and wig in a TikTok video and showed her followers what she truly looks like

The lady was wearing artificial teeth, a beautiful wig, long eyelashes, and a magnificently colourful makeup

She said she lost a few teeth due to an accident, so she started wearing artificials to cover the gap created

More than 2.4 million people viewed the video of a lady who removed her makeup on TikTok.

The beautiful lady posted the video on August 20, 2021, showing people her appearance without makeup.

The lady removed her makeup and showed what she truly looked like. Photo credit: TikTok/@lashesandlosing.

The cute lady shared the 26 seconds video using her TikTok handle, @lashesandlosing.

The video first showed her beautifully made up, wearing a wig, lashes and nicely carved brows.

She suddenly started removing the makeup, beginning with her artificial teeth. People were shocked when they saw that she lost about three teeth.

Lady removes her wig and makeup in TikTok video

Also, she removed her wig, showing very little hair on her head. Also, she removed her eyelashes.

People were surprised to see how she looked when she smiled and revealed the gap in her teeth.

Many said she still looked magnificently cute, even without the makeup. In a follow-up video, the lady explained that she lost her teeth due to an accident.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady removes her wig and makeup

@Johnnywisco said:

"Even when you take the make-up off, you are still beautiful."

@NativeMamaBear commented:

"Your smile made my night my husband bashed in my teeth, so I don’t smile anymore,"

@Ashley said:

"Still beautiful without all that makeup."

@Josh commented:

"Beautiful at the beginning, beautiful at the end girlie!"

@Tina Hogan said:

"You don’t need all that makeup. You’re beautiful the way you are."

Lady with one hand goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful lady flaunted her beauty on TikTok.

The lady, Akosua Joyce, posted a video in which she flaunted her beauty and people could not help but appreciate her.

Many TikTok users who saw Akosua's video took to the comment section to talk about how amazing she looks.

